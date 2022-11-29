By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Okada West Ward, Ovia North East local government area, Mr. Alex Nwachukwu Ugo, has denied defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ugo said he has never left the PDP and would remain in the party to ensure victory of the party’s candidate for Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon. Barr. Omosede Igbinedion.

He said “I cannot decamp from my party to another party. The PDP candidate, Hon Omosede Igbinedion remains my sister. We are going to work for her to ensure she returns to the National Assembly. I remain in my party and have not change to another party.”

Meanwhile, some members of the APC have defected to the PDP in Ovia Local Government Area.

The former APC members announced their defection when candidate of the PDP for Ovia Federal Constituency, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, took her campaign to Isiuwa and other communities.

Receiving the defectors, Barr. Igbinedion said she was happy that Governor Godwin Obaseki has continued work on the electrification project she commenced in the area and assured that the project would soon be completed.

She said she would always return to the communities to commission many projects.

