By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Monday distributed 46 branded vehicles to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, State Campaign Council members as well as Local Government Campaign Committees ahead of the coming elections, boasting that the PDP was poised to record a clean sweep of the elections in the state.

The Governor who doubles as the Chairman of the State Campaign Council assured that the party would not leave anything to chance urging all members to work hard to ensure that they deliver their respective polling units.

Addressing a meeting of the State Campaign Council members, party candidates, State Working Campaign Committees, Local Government Party Chairmen, Council Chairmen and Local Government Coordinators of the Party held in Makurdi, the Governor urged members of the party to ensure rancour free campaigns in their areas.

He cautioned members of his party against embarking on campaign of calumny and acrimony saying since the party had no rival in the state victory at the polls is assured.

He said “we are embarking on campaign of issues, because we have done well as a government and party so we will convincingly win the election in Benue state because we have no rivals.”

The Governor who frowned at the manner the opposition party was defacing the major roundabout leading into the state with posters despite repeated warnings that the area had been leased out to an organisation that had branded the roundabout, advised those behind the act to desist.

He also expressed concern over the manner the opposition were pulling down PDP campaigns posters in the state warning that those behind the act should be prepared to face the law if apprehended.

He enjoined all parties in the state to desist from any act that could overheat the polity but go about their campaigns in line with the laid down rules assuring that his government would provide a level playing field for all political parties to go about their political activities in the state.

