John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has annulled the decision of its Imo State chapter to suspend the party’s local government council chairmen.

It also ordered party stakeholders in the state to suspend all activities relating to the governorship election until the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “Following enquiries by Party members on the decision reached at the interactive meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) and critical Stakeholders in the Imo State Chapter of the Party held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the National Secretariat Abuja, the PDP states as follows;

“The meeting deliberated on and resolved important issues within the Imo State Chapter of the Party.

“ In attendance were the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, former governors, H.E Achike Udenwa and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, members of the State Working Committee, serving and former National Assembly members, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), members of the State Elder’s Committee and other key Stakeholders from Imo State.

“After an extensive deliberation, the meeting resolved as follows:

“That all matters relating to the Governorship Primary election in Imo State should be suspended until after the 2023 general elections.

“That the purported suspension of some Local Government Chapter Chairmen in the State is null and void.

“That no member of the Party should be suspended, sanctioned, intimidated or victimized on account of legitimate and lawful democratic expression or association within the ambit of the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.

“That the list for the Imo State Chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council should be referred to the National Presidential Campaign Council for review to ensure greater inclusiveness of Party members in Imo State in compliance with the guideline set up by the Party.

“That proper democratic processes should be put in place during the Imo State Governorship Primary Election to guarantee a free and fair process for all Party members interested to participate in the Primary Election process.“

Ologunagba further said, “That the two contending aspirants should have a private meeting and discuss on the way forward to ensure a smooth, united and cohesive Presidential, National and State Assembly elections campaign for the 2023 general elections.

“The Vice-Presidential Candidate should meet with critical leaders for further discussion and resolution of all issues in the Imo State Chapter of our Party

“That all members of the Party in Imo State should work together to ensure victory in the forthcoming Presidential, National and State Assembly elections.

“The NWC commends the Imo State PDP Stakeholders for their openness at the meeting and urged them to further unite and forge a formidable front for the tasks ahead.”

