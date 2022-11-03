A youth group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation has urged Nigerians to ignore the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) Kassim Shettima’s comments, describing such actions as characteristics of a joker.

The group expressed worries that no one would have expected the former Governor of Borno State who performed below expectations during his administration to make comments that could elicit serious discussion on national issues.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson, PDP New Generation National Youth Campaign Council, Dare Akinniyi, said it is symptomatic that the former governor, who allegedly brings nothing tangible to the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, other than crappiness could descend to such an embarrassing level.

He spoke on the backdrop of recent comments attributed to Shettima, who at a recent event in Lagos threw jibes at the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, over his promise to unify Nigeria if elected, saying Atiku who has failed to unify his party cannot unify the country.

According to the statement, “At a time when he should be explaining to Nigerians how his principal will clear the mess created by their ruining party – APC, he is busy mocking himself on national television. The truth will keep on telling the truth and lies will lie to be more uncouth – this is the simplest statement to describe Shettima’s recent disgraceful outing.

“Kashim Shettima appears to be intelligent with a stern demeanour at first glance, only to open his mouth and betray his demeanour at every opportunity to prove a point.

“No one takes Mr Kashim Shettima seriously, any longer. Really, he is a joke” he said.

Continuing, Akinniyi said Nigerians can’t afford to have this personage as the next Vice President of Nigeria after the 2023 presidential election is the country.

“One can’t but imagine why anyone will have H.E. Atiku Abubakar and his calm running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and try to look in the way of Sen. Bola Tinubu and Shettima. It is crystal clear that APC has failed.

