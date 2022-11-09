.says Atiku/ Okowa can’t be stopped

John Alechenu, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in the strongest terms possible terms what it described as the cowardly violent attack on its Presidential Campaign convoy in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital on Wednesday,, by armed thugs believed to be sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday.



According to him, the attack on the PDP Presidential campaign train as it made its way into Maiduguri city amidst thunderous cheers by the people further confirms APC’s frustration, bitter envy and disconcertedness.



He said APC’s anger was fueled by the overwhelming popularity of the PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Borno State, the North East Zone and across the nation; for which the APC has resorted to violence.



Ologunagba said, “Our Party has information about how agents of certain APC leaders mobilized the thugs with the aim to escalate violence in Maiduguri and prevent the PDP from holding its Presidential Campaign Rally in the State.



“Nigerians witnessed with horror how hundreds of APC’s armed thugs stationed at major roundabouts and intersections in the city of Maiduguri unleashed violence on the PDP Presidential Campaign convoy and innocent citizens going about their lawful activities in a gruesome attack that left over 70 persons gravely injured and hospitalized.



“This attack is consistent with APC’s habitual resort to violence in the face of rejection by the people as also witnessed in the attack on the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna State on October 17, 2022.



“APC’s barbaric and anti-social behaviour is contrary to the Peace Accord it signed on September 28, 2022 and constitutes a clear and present danger to democracy, our electoral process and the 2023 general elections.



“It is clear that the APC has since become confused, frenetic and chaotic following the daily mass exodus of its key members into the PDP across the nooks and crannies of the State as witnessed at the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally today in Maiduguri in support of Atiku Abubakar and in clear rejection of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.“



He further said, “The PDP commends the brave and courageous people of Borno State for coming out enmasse to resist the APC thugs and ensured the success of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Rally in support of Atiku Abubakar.



“Our Party is not daunted and cannot be deterred by cowardly attacks by the APC as Nigerians are already connected with the PDP’s issue-based campaign in the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the asphyxiating misrule of the APC.”



The party appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to take immediately action to arrest this constant incidence of violence being unleashed by the APC on PDP Campaign activities.



Adding that it should be noted that a continuing violence by the APC can result in a situation where other parties might be encouraged to resort to self-help.



The party further called on President Buhari, to as a matter of urgency and consistent with his Oath of Office, call the members of his party, the APC to order in the interest of the nation, our democracy and the electoral process. “Enough is Enough,” he added.

