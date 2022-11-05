The People’s Democratic Party in Delta State has inaugurated the founder of the Jackson Amayo foundation and Amb Jackson Amayo as a member of the Campaign Council.

Amayo who was inaugurated in Asaba described the PDP as a party that cares about well being of Nigerians.

He noted that his appointment is an invitation to work harder in making sure the PDP wins in Delta State.

Amayo commended Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for the achievements recorded in the past seven years.

While calling on Deltans to support the PDP gubernatorial candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Amayo said Sheriff is the only governorship candidate that has affected lives in Delta and that is capable of bringing needed development to Delta State.

“My appointment into the PDP campaign council will strengthen me more in harvesting more votes for the People’s Democratic Party.

“Over the years, PDP has recorded unprecedented achievements and we are proud of PDP antecedents in the state.

“The leadership qualities of Rt Hon Sheriff are needed by Deltans and it’s paramount we all rally around him in building a brighter state.

“The PDP is needed at the National level considering the pains of Nigerians.

“The Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar and his Vice Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are the kind of people we desire for the rescue mission.

“We should look beyond tribe and support competency for the sake of our future ” he said

