Four of the aggrieved G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have met with Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi, the state capital.

The governors comprise of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

They arrived at the Government House around 12:30 pm with Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde missing from the group.

According to Wike, they are on a solidarity visit to Governor Mohammed to converse on ways they can help in the challenges surrounding his (Bauchi governor’s) re-election bid.

The meeting is coming on the heels of Bauchi State governor meeting with the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Abuja following reports that he (Bauchi governor) threatened to leave the party’s presidential campaign if the former vice president’s loyalists work against his re-election.

The G-5 has been in dispute with the leadership of the party, demanding resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as a precondition to support Atiku in 2023.

