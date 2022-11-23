Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), S Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the party is working assiduously to reconcile the G5 governors in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

Okowa and some other south-south PDP governors including Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa), hosted the G5 governors to a meeting inside the Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Wednesday.

A statement signed by Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted Okowa as saying that the governors were determined to deliver their party in next year’s presidential election.

He said the issues involving their party’s G5 governors led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, were being addressed.

Okowa assured that the PDP presidential candidate and the five other governors will meet soon.

The Delta governor said, “We believe that we are one family. There are still issues and they are being attended to. Very soon there will be a meeting between the presidential candidate with the G5 governors.

“They are part of the family and we are not going to allow them to go. So, obviously, everything is being put in place to reconcile all differences and move together as a family.”

