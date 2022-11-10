•Says Ortom’s outburst preposterous

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he remained open to reconciliation with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his allies over the crisis rocking the party.

The PDP candidate and Governor Wike have been at daggers drawn over the call for the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from office.

Mr Prank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications, to Atiku, who disclosed this to Vanguard yesterday, said the party had a rich history of accommodating divergent views.

He noted: “Our doors of reconciliation remain open, while we continue to sell our programmes of action.”

He also chided the recent comments made by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State where he vowed not to support the PDP presidential candidate in 2023.

Shaibu said: “We are not a baba so pe party where only one man dictates what happens in the party and where only one man determines becomes the presidential candidate.

“As a political party, we have a rich history of accommodating divergent views and it is in the presence of such divergent views that you can have debates because it is only through debates that we, as a party, can provide broad-based solutions that can carry everyone along.

“That is why our doors of reconciliation remain open while we continue to sell our programmes of action, particularly our recovery plan of Nigeria by Team Atiku’Okowa.”

Ortom’s outburst preposterous

On Ortom’s outbursts, he described it as preposterous, adding that the people of Benue State would not be hoodwinked by attention seekers.

“Historically, the PDP has been fair to the people of Benue State and as a political party; we have produced two great men as chairmen of our party, Chief Audu Ogbeh and Barnabas Gemade.

”As a party, we have produced the longest serving Senate President, Senator David Mark, in the history of Nigeria, who is also from Benue State.

”In terms of fairness, it becomes preposterous what Governor Ortom means by being fair to the people of Benue State.

”Atiku, as a person, has always stood with the people of Benue State and he has been visiting and commiserating with the people of Benue State multiple times. The latest being in February 2022 when he went to commiserate with the IDPs and gave a token donation of N50million to ameliorate their plight and he has a policy issues to permanently resolve the issue in Benue State.

”That is why Benue State is dear to his heart and he has a model to keep not only Benue State but also Nigeria safe. Atiku does not need to go and dance to unknown disco music before we know he loves Benue people.

”I know that the people of Benue State can separate the wheat from the chaff. The people of Benue State have a rich culture and we know too that they will not be hoodwinked by attention=seeking vituperations of zero consequence.”

