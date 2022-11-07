By John Alechenu, Abuja

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu sent the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagun to represent him at the flag off of the party’s Benue State re-election campaign in Makurdi.

Vanguard gathered in Abuja, on Monday that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom sent a formal invitation to the National Chairman last week.

A top ranking member of the party familiar with the development said, “The National Chairman was formally invited, it is his state. He sent the Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagun to represent him.”

However, another party official who was at the flag off ceremony said, “Damagun was there quite alright but he was not given any opportunity to either speak to the crowd or deliver the National Chairman’s message which we understand was deliberate because of the prevailing situation in the party.”

