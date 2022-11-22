Kwankwaso and Atiku (Photo: Channels Television)

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said without the control of Kano, Rivers and Lagos, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP can not win the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso made this assertion while commissioning the Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, in the company of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The NNPP candidate stated that if his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar and his party that can not control Lagos, Kano, and Rivers states, they should forget about the 2023 presidential election.

According to the former Kano governor, some PDP leaders are “rigid and selfish.”

He said, “Any party that cannot control two of the three states – Kano, Lagos, and Rivers is out. He (Wike) has been saying it and people have not taken note of it.

“Anyway, by now, with Kwankwaso out of that party, and Wike struggling to be there or not to be there, somehow things are moving, certainly, Lagos is not their own, and one begins to wonder how they will win the election of 2023.

“Many people have made so many mistakes; many people don’t understand. Some leaders are very rigid, rigid in the sense that whether they are failing or winning, they will stick to one idea, they will stick to one candidate not minding the consequences, not minding the feelings of the people involved

“We have seen people in my former party that all they want is to get the presidential ticket. They are ready to do anything to have a ticket,” he said.

Recall that in the 2019 presidential election, Kano had over 1.8 million cumulative votes – the highest by any state – while Lagos had over one million total votes and Rivers about 600,000 total votes – all mainly shared between the APC’s Muhammadu Buhari and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

Other states with heavy numerical voter strength based on past elections include Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Plateau, and Bauchi, amongst others.

