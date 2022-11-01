The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has been appointed into the Delta State People’s Democratic Party PDP Campaign Council.

In a publication made by the State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party in vanguard newspaper, Oritsewinor was appointed into the Youth campaign council.

Oritsewinor among others will be inaugurated by the state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Asaba on Thursday.

In reaction to the appointment, Oritsewinor expressed appreciation to God and the PDP for finding him worthy of being appointed into the campaign council.

He noted that the appointment will motivate him more in achieving more support for the PDP ahead of the general elections.

Oritsewinor who also congratulated others who made the list noted that the PDP is the only party that cares about the future of Nigeria.

