By Davies Iheamnachor

The Federal Complaint Commission, PCC, Nigerian Ombudsman, said it has set up an enforcement team to clamp down on companies that are operating anti-labour laws against Nigerians workers.

This was as the National Industrial Court of Nigeria called for a review and amendment of the Nigeria Labour Act, adding that some of its provisions do not match currently realities.

These were disclosed in Port Harcourt at a town hall meeting organised by the Public Complaints Commission and the National Assembly for South-South zone, on Systemic and Proactive Investigation into Non-Issuance of Employment Letters by Private Companies registered in Rivers State.

Speaking, the Federal Commissioner, Rivers State, PCC, Hon. Paul Omebi, explained that the meeting was arranged to chart way forward on protecting Nigerians working in private firms from anti-labour behaviours.

Omebi noted that the issues of non-issuance of employment letters to employees was challenging and affecting growth of businesses, stating that the commission is working round the clock to bring end to the menace.

The commissioner said the issue of administrative injustice, on now companies treat their workers was key to the Commission, regretting that it has received several complains from people who company employed without any valid document to prove that there is a relationship between them and the company.

He disclosed that the commission in collaboration with the judiciary has also set up special courts to speedily handled issues relating to employments.

Omebi said: “Some companies fall fowl of the law and think they can go free. In collaboration with the police, the PCC now has an enforcement unit where those who refuse our summons will now be dealt with directly. Where the need be they will be arrested and tried.

“There is even provision for zonal courts, courtesy of our collaboration with the judiciary. It is not just waiting for the regular courts now.

“The judiciary will set up a special court that will deal with such issues where people are not doing what the should do. This gives us the opportunity of speedy hearing of such cases and it has increased our confidence.”

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Rivers State, has called for an amendment of the labour law to reflect current situation on ground.

The Administrative Judge of Rivers State branch, who was represented by Abidemi Amimaseun (Esq), said there was need for an amendment of the labour act to capture the current happenings in the labour sector.

He regretted that many firms were taking advantage of the lacunae in the act to take undue advantages over the employees, adding that the act if amended would guide against oppression of workers.

He said: “Our labour law should be amended to make a clear provision on the non-issuance of employment letters from the employer to the employee.

“When we have a clear law on this it should help litigants coming to court, at the same time, the right of the employee will be properly safeguarded.

