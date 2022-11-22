The suspects, Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a Pastor and two others for abducting and killing a 39-year-old man, Adekunle Muyiwa and dismembered his body for ritual purpose.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the disclosure in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Yewa divisional headquarters on the 15th of November 2022, by one Oluwaseyi Adekunle, the elder brother of the victim, who reported that his younger brother left home since 10th of November 2022 and didn’t return.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode Yewa division, CSP Mohammed Baba, detailed his Crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man”.

“In the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Idowu Abel was the person who came to pick the missing man from his house on that fateful day”.

“Upon the discovery, the said Idowu Abel was traced and arrested”.

“On interrogation, Idowu Abel confessed that the victim, who happened to be his bossom friend was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice, Clement Adeniyi’s farm where he was killed and butchered to pieces”.

“He confessed further that it was one herbalist who was introduced to him by Pastor Felix Ajadi that requested for human head, heart, two hands and legs.”

“He stated further that the said herbalist who is now at large promised to pay him the sum of #200,000 if he is able to get the listed human parts for him”.

“He explained further that the herbalist paid #80,000 as advance payment with the promise to pay the balance of #120,000 on receiving the items”.

“After collecting the advance payment, Idowu Abel went to his bossom friend Muyiwa Adekunle and asked him to escort him to somewhere”.

“Being a long time friend, the victim who didn’t suspect any foul play followed him innocently, and he was taken to the farm of Clement Adeniyi where they killed him and dismembered his body. His head was cut off, the heart was also removed”.

“The remaining parts was hurriedly buried in a shallow grave in the said farm”.

“His confession led to the arrest of Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi, while the herbalist who was simply identified as Abeeb a.k.a Boko has taken to flight”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole , has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing herbalist must be hunted for and brought to book.

