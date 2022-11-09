By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, pastor William Kumuyi has advised church leaders on the need to create time to make personal prayers to God.

Pastor Kumuyi spoke while speaking on the topic, “An extraordinary ministration to an exhausted minister, during the Professional and Ministers Conference beamed through DCLM satellite radio and television.

He recalled that at the point of death, Jesus personally sought the face of His father, decrying the situation where people these days shift the responsibility of taking their problems to God for divine solution to other people.

Citing the book of Exodus 33:1-3,12-15, Pastor Kumuyi explained that Moses, Joshua and Elijah though were exhausted sometimes, but they created time to hear from God.

His words” “There is need for personal prayer. Pulpit prayer is good but personal prayer is very necessary. Whatever is happening in your life engage in personal prayer. We must do less talking to men and talk more to God

“Ministers need ministration themselves because most times they are exhausted. There are times a minister, though tired, will go to the presence of God so that he will have the strength, power and spirit to go on.

“All over the world, people are shifting the responsibility of taking their problems to God for divine solution to others. We are in ‘a pray for me generation’. A generation that feels they cannot live except somebody does it for them .

“Jesus personally approached the Father at His point of death. Do not be so busy with the work of the Lord without the Lord of the work.

When you come to a point in your life when physical blessings cannot satisfy you but God’s presence, it therefore means you have definite Christian experience.

” The absence of God’s presence makes the word we preach evil tidings. Whatever we have on earth without the presence of the Almighty God, is nothing”

The man of God, therefore warned church ministers and professionals against esteeming physical blessings above God’s presence, and advised Church leaders not to work by habit but by the spirit of God.

RELATED NEWS