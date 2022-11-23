By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—A Pastor and two others have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for abducting and killing a 39-year-old man, Adekunle Muyiwa, and dismembering his body for ritual purposes.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who revealed this, said the suspects, Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi and Felix Ajadi, were arrested, following a report lodged at Owode Yewa Divisional Headquarters, on November 15, 2022.

The police image maker noted that the elder brother of the victim, Oluwaseyi Adekunle, reported to the police that his younger brother left home on the 10th of November 2022 and didn’t return.

Upon the report, the DPO of the division, CSP Mohammed Baba, detailed his detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

In the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Idowu Abel was the person who came to pick the missing man from his house on that fateful day.

Upon the discovery, the said Idowu Abel was traced and arrested.

On interrogation, Idowu Abel confessed that the victim, who happened to be his bosom friend, was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice, Clement Adeniyi’s farm, where he was killed and butchered to pieces.

“He confessed further that it was one herbalist, who was introduced to him by Pastor Felix Ajadi, that requested for human head, heart, two hands and legs.”

He stated further that the said herbalist, who is now at large, promised to pay him the sum of N200,000 if he was able to get the listed human parts for him.

He explained further that the herbalist paid N80,000 as advance payment with the promise to pay the balance of N120,000 on receiving the items.

After collecting the advance payment, Idowu Abel went to his bosom friend, Muyiwa Adekunle, and asked him to escort him somewhere.

“Being a long-time friend, the victim who didn’t suspect any foul play followed him innocently, and he was taken to the farm of Clement Adeniyi where they killed him and dismembered his body. His head was cut off, the heart was also removed.”

The remaining parts were hurriedly buried in a shallow grave in the said farm.

His confession led to the arrest of Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi, while the herbalist who was simply identified as Abeeb a.k.a Boko has taken to flight.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing herbalist must be hunted for and brought to book.

