Flights operation was totally disrupted, yesterday, with passengers stranded, as airlines struggled to manage daily scheduled operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport II, MMA2, terminal, Lagos.

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, had barricaded MMA2, following the operators of the airport, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL’s action to terminate the employment of 34 workers, who are members of the union.

The union had alleged that its members were sacked without due process over the weekend.

Consequently, the union barricaded the airport at about 2:00am yesterday, in solidarity with their fellow comrades.

Stranded passengers, who could not gain access to the MMA2, were seen rushing to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to purchase tickets and process their flights.

Passenger laments

An Abuja-bound passenger who spoke with Vanguard, disclosed that most passengers were stranded outside as the union had blocked every entrance, creating traffic gridlock.

He said: “Currently, I cannot access the terminal, already my flight time has passed.

“Some people are not allowing anyone in and this is sad. I fear I will miss my flight and also my meeting in Abuja.”

Airlines react

The Chief Operating Officer, Ibom Airlines Limited, George Uriesi, in a chat with Vanguard, stated that despite the union’s activities, the airline did not cancel any flight.

He said: “We had to set up and operate from the GAT-MMA1. The union action disrupted our program totally.”

Also, the management of Azman Air, said in a statement, “In lieu of the union action, Azman Air Services Limited wishes to advise all its intending passengers departing from Lagos to report early at the airport for check-in.

“We are monitoring the situation and we hope this is resolved quickly to avert further inconveniences to airline operators, staffs and the passengers.”

BASL terminated 34 employers without due process —Union

The aviation union accused Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, BASL, the manager of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2 of terminating the employment of 34 of its members without due process.

