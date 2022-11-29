By Victoria Ojeme

The parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has inaugurated the new management of the ECOWAS Commission.

At the event in Abuja, the speaker of parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis said parliament congratulates and welcomes on board the new management of the ECOWAS Commission, comprising the President, Vice President and five Commissioners.

“We in Parliament welcome the initiative by the Heads of State in spearheading the Institutional Reforms, which resulted in the rationalization of the number of Commissioners. We are convinced that this remains the correct decision that would promote professionalism, efficiency and service delivery within the technocrats,” he said.

He added that the parliament envisages that the new management team will help in bringing to fruition, parliament’s goal of electing members by direct universal suffrage.

“I am also hopeful that the new management will be a good partner in helping this Parliament achieve its long-standing dream of electing Members by Direct Universal Suffrage. We are fully aware of concerns being raised about cost implications. However, our proposal suggests that we can achieve it with little or no cost to ECOWAS. We shall be sharing this proposal with the relevant stakeholders soon. Parliament, therefore, remains committed towards working closely and collaboratively with the Commission, in achieving this and other objectives of the Community.

“Permit me at this juncture, to express our profound appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the enormous support to the ECOWAS Parliament. It is an incontrovertible fact that Nigeria has not only hosted the Parliament since its formation, but has variously supported our programs and activities incredibly. Most importantly, I thank His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment in constructing an ultra-model and befitting structure to serve as the permanent building for this Parliament. Your Excellency, we are grateful, and history will be kind to you Sir.

“Let me also use this occasion to thank the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu, for his tremendous support towards achieving the goals of the ECOWAS Parliament. Ambassador Nuhu has distinguished himself as a strong asset and a dynamic personality, not just to the Parliament, but ECOWAS. He has always made himself available to resolve issues brought to his attention. His commitment towards West African integration is well known and acknowledged. Your country should be proud of you Sir; and we are indeed proud of your contributions to West Africa.

“Let me remind us all that for the founding generation of ECOWAS, the story was about building an economic community, where trade and economic development would flourish. For our generation, it is about pursuing prosperity and freedom by strengthening the unity of our existence. It is about delivering a peaceful region that flourishes in a secure and democratic environment.

“How we handle these responsibilities would set the agenda for the future of the region. The question then is, are we going to deliver a peaceful, prosperous, and safe region to the next generation? Or should we allow the future generation of West Africans to face the same challenges we are confronting presently, or even worse? I pray we do not fail to do the right thing, for it is the basis upon which posterity will judge us. Our founding Fathers have done it. We can do it, provided we are willing to,” Tunis said.

