By Innocent Anaba

Members of the Lagos State Parks Administration, LSPA, have thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for making the Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom, Oba Sulaimon Adesina, as the caretaker committee chairman of the parks administration.

They also expressed satisfaction with Oba Adesina administration, saying it had boosted the welfare of members and brought sanity to their operations.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Akesan area of Lagos, they noted that peace and harmony had been restored to the union after the dissolution of the immediate past administration of Alhaji Musa Muhamed.

In his presentation, the Zonal Chairman Surulere, Enilari Rauf and Zonal Chairman Badagry Zone 2, Adeyemi Arigbagunwo, said that the past administration overstayed in office, adding that it allegedly denied members access to proper welfare and that members of the union were short-changed in the revenue distribution for the development of the association.

Also speaking, Oba Adesina enjoined members of the LSPA to return to their duty posts and remain good and law-abiding citizens and charged the union to embrace peace and shun actions that could truncate the welfare of the masses.

