By Emma Amaize

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta North senatorial district, Delta State, for the 2023 elections, Prince Ned Nwoko, has asked the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to appreciate his (Nwoko) ingenuity that earned Rivers State N60 billion from the Paris Club refund, rather than speak half-truths.

Nwoko, speaking to Vanguard, on the phone, said: “He (Nwike) spoke dishonesty about the London- Paris Club refund. He should be grateful. But for my initiative when Wike struggled to be a local government chairman, the over N60 billion he collected as Rivers state’s share from the Paris Club refund would not have been possible.”

“When the states engaged me in 2005 as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and I started my campaigns at the High Court in London) for the Federal Government to stop further deductions from the states’ and local governments’ allocations and for the excess deductions to be refunded, where was Wike?

“He was totally and completely out of his depths, inconsequential, and will still be after the elections. Where was he when former governors, Bonny Haruna, Orji Kalu, Peter Obi, and Jolly Nyame visited Ned Nwoko’s office in London with their teams?

