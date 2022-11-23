By Juliet Umeh

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC Prof. Umar Danbatta, were among the individuals who were honoured at the Africa Tech Alliance Forum, AfriTECH recently.

Africa Tech Alliance Forum awards ceremony aims to celebrate and reward companies and individuals on the African continent that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of innovative product/service development, policy/regulations, among other areas.

Pantami who received Digital Economy Hero of the Year Award was recognised for his resilience and leadership excellence leading to Nigeria’s digital economy progress. The areas include the National Identity Database, Commercial 5G Rollout, enactment of the Nigeria Start-up Act and the global branding his personality brought to Nigeria as the Chairman of UN-WSIS 2022.

Similarly, Prof. Danbatta bagged 5G Core Leadership Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership in the African Telecommunications industry, especially the outstanding performance during the cause of commercial 5G launch in Nigeria.

Other special honourees at the award ceremony include Director General, National Information Technology Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka and Faculty Member, Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, PAU, Lagos, Dr. Ruth Oji.

PAN-Africa CyberSecurity Excellence Award was conferred on Co-Founder/Chief Visionary Officer, CVO, Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare, for his exceptional achievements and contributions to the development of cybersecurity in Africa, while Co-Founder/Chief Technology Officer, CTO, Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, bagged Blockchain Technology Mastery Personality Award.

