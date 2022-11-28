By Juliet Umeh

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, weekend emphasized the need for digital transformation in the governance, society and economy to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Pantami re-echoed his stands on digital economy at the third edition of CIO Awards in Lagos.

Speaking on the occasion, Pantami, who was represented by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, said: “This award ceremony is truly a testimony that the contribution of those who have greatly shaped the industry, disrupted the ecosystem, and immensely added to the economy with their creative ideas and the solutions will not go unnoticed.

“In essence, we need a digital government, a digital society, and also a digital economy for a digital transformation to improve the lives of our people and support stronger communities.

“The task at hand requires a nationwide coordinated effort. For stakeholders, it must be a collaborative effort to reorganize administration and governance. I want to implore all participants here to study the strategy and see areas of collaboration to transform Nigeria.

“The level of technological advancement and data-driven solutions have shown us that digital innovation is no longer an option but an essential tool for reinvention and effectiveness that will benefit businesses, individuals, and nations.

“The projects and initiatives of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and its commitment to the digital transformation of Nigeria are being enabled through the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS, whose focus is for the digital economy to drive other sectors in the economy, while facilitating the digitalization of all sectors in Nigeria.”

