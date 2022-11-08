By Vincent Ujumadu

There was pandemonium in Anambra State on Tuesday following alleged gunmen attack on a popular police checkpoint located along the Onitsha-Owerri road in Ihiala

The attackers, who allegedly came from the neighbouring Mgbidi local government area of Imo State, opened fire on the policemen on duty, who took to their heels.

In the midst of the confusion, commuters traveling to Owerri from Onitsha and Onitsha to Imo State had to make u- turn.

The development caused traffic gridlock in the area as the commuters packed their vehicles at the nearby Nkwo Ogbe market, Ihiala and at the Mgbidi end in Imo State.

Workers at the Anambra -owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University who were on their way to office had to abandon their work for the day as they headed back home.

Residents of the area also had to run into a nearby bush for safety, while authorities of the nearby Abbott Boys Secondary School, Ihiala directed the students to leave school premises immediately.

The state Police Public Relation’s Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga could not speak on the matter, but a police source confirmed the attack.

The source could however not confirm if there were casualties, although he said that the state police command had despatched special squad to Ihiala to quell the situation.

