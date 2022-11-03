Imran Khan

By Biodun Busari

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan sustained a bullet injury in his leg after a gunman opened fire where he was leading a rally in Wazirabad on Thursday, according to Al-Jazeera.

Azhar Mashwani, an official with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that Khan was shot in the leg but was not in danger.

Mashwani, however, disclosed that there were six others, including another politician, Faisal Javed Khan, also reportedly injured in the attack.

Read also: (Updated with pictures) Japan ex-Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, shot, feared dead

Khan, who had been leading a protest march to the capital, Islamabad, demanding snap elections, was taken to a hospital in Lahore.

As per the report, the identity of the gunman, who was arrested by police at the scene, was not revealed and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement condemning the incident and asked authorities to immediately institute an investigation.

Khan began his long march on October 28 from Lahore and expected to reach Islamabad on November 11.

His government was removed in April this year through a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Since then, Khan has been launching demonstrations across the country, demanding early elections.

RELATED NEWS