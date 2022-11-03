By Adeola Badru

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has deployed Adeniran Rahmon, to Oyo State as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC to oversee the 2023 elections in the state.

Rahmon, a Ph.D holder, was deployed to the state, to replace the erstwhile REC, Dr. Mutiu Agboke.

Recall in July, the President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted the names of 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission to the Senate for confirmation.

The renewal nominees confirmed include Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Professor Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

Those confirmed for fresh appointment are Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

RELATED NEWS