Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

With less 48 hours to leave office, Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has signed the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson Ismail Omipidan on Friday disclosed that the bill was signed on Thursday night at the Governor’s office, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

Read also: Atiku’s spare tyre, can’t match up with Tinubu – Asari Dokubo

The budget was passed into law by the House of Assembly on Wednesday. The 2023 estimate of N138 billion, is tagged: “Budget of Consolidation”.

“It has Personnel Expenditure component of N45,450,655,060; Recurrent Expenditure, N53,755,885,370; total recurrent expenditure N99,206,540,430; while Capital Expenditure stands at N39,059,447,710, making the total budget size of N138,265,988,140”, the statement reads.

Governor Oyetola had announced that the 2022 budget as at the third quarter of this year had recorded 83 percent performance, noting that, with the passage and signing of the Appropriation Bill into law, the January-December budget cycle has come to stay.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, commended the Governor of the State for making the January-December budget cycle a reality and putting Osun in an enviable state in the country as regards State budgeting.

RELATED NEWS