Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has presented the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to newly-installed Olu of Awolowo town, Ife South Local Government Area of the state, Oba Olayemi Omisore.

Oyetola, while presenting the staff of office to the traditional ruler on Friday, said that his administration would not relent in sustaining the peace, progress and development in the state.

The governor said that his administration would continue to judiciously utilise the meagre resources at the disposal of the State to spread the dividends of democracy to all its nooks and crannies.

” I enjoin you all to continue on this trajectory of peace and development that has made you proud Omoluabi family of the Osun people.

“I am, therefore, appealing to you all and the people of this local government to shun acts of violence and continue to sustain the existing peace.

“All the citizens of this town at home and abroad must join hands with our new Kabiyesi for the progress, unity and peace for the overall development of Awolowo town.

“You must also work together to develop and sustain the love, unity and cultural heritage that make Awolowo town tick as you bask in the euphoria of the administration of your new Kabiyesi.

“I wish to state that our government will not relent in sustaining the peace, progress and development of our dear State.

” We shall continue to judiciously utilise the meagre resources at the disposal of the state to spread the dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.(NAN)

