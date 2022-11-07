By Gabriel Olawale

The Labour Party Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate, Princess Islamiat Abiodun Oyefusi has called on the Lagosians to exercise their civic duties by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Oyefusi described an unclaimed PVC as a potential vote lose.

She made this known to Newsmen over the weekend in consequent of the statement issued by INEC that there will be distribution of PVC across the Ward through out the LGAs starting from 12th of November to 18th of November.

According to her, the inability of the people to obtain their voters cards to elect credible leaders has hindered the socio economic development of the state.

She expressed concern over the plight of Lagosians on various issues facing them in the state, such as Agbero, traffic, lack of good governance,etc occasioned by poor leadership.

The Candidate, therefore, urged the voters to vote for Labour Party’s Flagbearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for the architectural redesigning of the state to bring about a Lagos that work for all Lagosians.

“Sequel to the announcement by INEC on distribution of PVCs, I am calling all Lagosians to collect their PVCs.

“We should all note that an unclaimed PVC is a potential vote lose; Hence, all efforts must be exerted to ensure that it is collect for the purpose of exercising our voting rights.

﻿”There are so many issues in the state calling for concern like the incessant traffic occasioned by the poor leadership of APC

“I, therefore, urge you all to vote for Labour Party’s Flagbearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for the architectural redesigning of the state to a Lagos that works for all lagosians.”She said

