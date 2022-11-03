Gov. Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday presented 2023 Appropriation Bill with a total of N113.6 billion, to the state House of Assembly.

The proposed budget, christened,”Budget of Strong Beginning” comprised of recurrent expenditure of over N80.36 billion, which takes about 70 per cent, while the capital expenditure of over N34.06 billion takes 30 per cent of the total budget size.

Oyebanji made the presentation at Thursday’s plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Hakeem Jamiu, in Ado-Ekiti.

The Governor was admitted into the hallow chamber of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, following a motion by the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, APC, Ikole Constituency 1 and seconded by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, APC, Emure Constituency in pursuant to Section 121(1) of the 1999(as amended) of Nigeria.

While addressing the House, Oyebanji vowed to make live meaningful to the people of the state by ensuring that infrastructure that has direct bearing on their lives receives attention in the 2023 budget.

He said to reduce dependence on the dwindling Federal Allocation, the proposed budget will focus more on how to increase the Internally Generated Revenue,(IGR).

Oyebanji opined that government will invest more in the provision of infrastructure like water, roads, electricity and housing among others with a proposed budget of over N15.7 billion(46.2 per cent)

He explained that government’s focus on the infrastructure sector was aimed at making the state’s economic viable by creating the enabling environment for investors to prefer the state.

The Governor also explained that in line with the present administration’s vision to reduce governance cost, his administration has directed that Ministries, Departments and Agencies,(MDAs) will no longer sponsor seminars, workshops that add no direct values to the people.

According to him, “My vision is for Ekiti to be a land of prosperity and opportunity for all. The 2023 proposed budget is developed in line with my administration’s six points agenda.

“The drafting of the budget, which is all inclusive participation, is aimed at creating the enabling environment for the state to thrive,” Gov. Oyebanji said.

He called for the cooperation of members of the state Assembly and the entire Ekiti people to ensure that his administration deliver more dividends of democracy to the state, promising to be open and transparent in his policies implementation.

Earlier, in his address, the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, who presided over the plenary, assured of the continued support of the legislature to deepening democracy in the state.

Jamiu lauded Governor Oyebanji for hitting the ground running, saying that his action demonstrated the seriousness of purpose the new administration was bringing into governance.

He said,” we commend your proactive measures put since the inauguration of your government three weeks ago”.

