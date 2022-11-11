L-R: Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu; Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye; First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji; and Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; during the burial service for the late Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye; at St. Peters’ Anglican Church, Ikere- Ekiti… on Friday.

Ado-Ekiti – Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Friday led other dignitaries including the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Ayegbatiwa, to grace the burial of the late Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye in Ikere-Ekiti.

Other dignitaries at the event include the state deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Ekiti State first Lady, Dr olayemi Oyebanjii; former first lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, former deputy Governors – Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Prof Modupe Adelabu; and Surveyor Abiodun Aluko; Senators Bamidele Opeyemi, and Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Hon Femi Bamisile and Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Hakeem Jamiu were also in attendance.

The remains of the late Speaker proceeded in a motorcade from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital to Ikere Ekiti on Thursday after a special valedictory plenary session and lying in state ceremony at the State House of Assembly Complex.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ekiti State, Rt. Rev’d Olusola Ajayi, who took his text from the Book of Ecclesiastes Chapter 1 verse 2, stressed the need for everyone to live an impactful life in view of the inevitability of death. He urged the congregation to always take a cue form the lives of people who lived exemplary lives.

The Clergy affirmed that nobody brought anything into the world and nobody will take anything back, hence, he urged everyone to live in the fear of God and serve in the purpose of God for their lives.

Rev. Ajayi who urged the children of the late Speaker to emulate their father’s selfless service to the community, state and the country, also prayed for the widow, Mrs Titilayo Afuye and the children.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, in an interview with newsmen shortly after the funeral service held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Ikere Ekiti, described the late Speaker as a loyal and decent man who gave his life to humanity.

L-R: Former First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu; Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye; First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Olayemi Oyebanji; and Ekiti state Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; during the burial service for the late Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye at St. Peters’ Anglican Church, Ikere- Ekiti… on Friday.

The Governor added that the late Rt. Hon Afuye was a consummate lawyer and principled politician who worked tirelessly for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and ensure cordial working relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government in Ekiti.

“Hon. Afuye was a consummate lawyer and highly principled politician. He was a very loyal and decent man. He worked tirelessly for the attainment of democracy in this country. We shall miss him, but we thanked God for his life. Mr Oyebanji stated.

The deceased’s eldest son, Mr Oluseye Afuye, thanked God for the impact his late father made in his community and in the lives of the people of the state. He also expressed the appreciation of the family to the state government, Governor Oyebanji, and former Governor Fayemi for their love and support for the late speaker.

Members of the State Executive Council, members of the Assembly and several prominent politicians, speakers of state assemblies and heads of institutions also attended the burial ceremony.

The late Rt. Hon Afuye who took over as Speaker of the State Assembly on June 6, 2019, died on October 19, 2022. He was aged 66 years.

