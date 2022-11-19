By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has expressed concern over the level of child mortality in Nigeria saying that over 100 out 1,000 children in the country die before their fifth birthday.

The global organization which insisted that the data was not a good signal for a country like Nigeria urged governments at all levels to wake up to their responsibilities to reverse the trend.

Speaking at a One-Day multi-zonal Media Dialogue with Journalists organised by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, BCA, in collaboration with UNICEF on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS, 2021, Health Specialist, UNICEF Field Office, Port Harcourt, Eghe Abe said all hands must be on deck to drive down the worrisome child mortality rate in the country.

He identified some of the factors driving child mortality rate in the country to include undernutrition, poor breastfeeding practices, poor immunisation coverage which puts substantial number of children at the risk of vaccine preventable diseases, diarrhea, malaria, congenial anomalies, pneumonia among others.

He said “what this means is simple, if you get out there in the streets out of the 10 children you meet one of them will die before the age of five. That should be enough reason for everyone to be worried.

“That is why the government cannot abandoned its responsibilities to the children, all measures must be taken to have the child mortality rate brought down by tackling the factors responsible in order to save the lives of the children.”

He disclosed that the MICS is a household survey developed by UNICEF to assist countries in filling data gaps for monitoring human development indicators in general and the situation of children and women, in particular.

According to him, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, implemented MICS which provides data on child mortality, health, nutrition, education, child and social protection, women’s health care and empowerment, water, sanitation and hygiene, while National Immunisation Coverage Survey, NICS, assesses vaccination coverage provided through the health systems.

