By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, weekend, disclosed that over 100 persons have been arrested and arraigned for operating illegal tax collection points across the state.

Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said more arrests are being made to ensure that the criminal elements harassing traders and well as businessmen and women on Benue highways are brought to justice.

The Chairman, in a statement by her media assistant, Jacob Suswam, in commemoration of her one year in office explained that the arrests were made within the period assuring that the onslaught on the illegal tax syndicate would be sustained in order to effectively stem the menace of multiple taxation in the state.

She stated that the period had also witnessed impactedful reforms in the service saying, “revenue administration in Benue State has recorded great improvements in the last one year following the automation of tax processes, procedures and enforcement in line with one of the cardinal goals of the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom on Revenue Security.”

Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said with Governor Ortom’s focus on Revenue Security it became imperative for her to adopt processes that would block leakages in the system and improve collections while ensuring that tax payers paid only what was enshrined in the state revenue law.

Highlighting more of the achievements recorded under her, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi listed “the reinvention of the real-time Revenue Dashboard Reporting System which has curbed sharp practices and entrenched transparency.

“The introduction of a more secured e-Receipt with a tracking and verification system to checkmate fake receipts and the introduction of the Smart Attendance Management System (SAMS) for checking truancy and absenteeism of staff.

“The purchase and distribution of new computers and printers to all Area Tax Offices in the state; and the purchase and distribution of office furniture to all the Area Tax offices in the state as well as the construction of mini offices at the designated inspection and monitoring points across the state, painted with BIRS colours, among others.”

The BIRS Chairman appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom for giving her the opportunity to serve the state, and also supporting her to discharge her duties effectively.

