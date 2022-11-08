….says aftermath of 2022 Mining Week’ll galvanize productivity, revenue generation

…seeks inclusion of flood devastated miners in govt’s compensation plan

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS 2022 Nigeria Mining Week ended last week, the Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Monday, disclosed Minerals Buying Centres will soon take-off in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

This was made known to Vanguard by the National President, MAN, Musa Muhammad, while speaking on the potential of the minerals buying centres, which will drastically reduce illegal exports of solid minerals, unprocessed minerals, capital flight, and also will increase beneficiation and value addition for high generation of foreign exchange for the country, and will sanitize the industry.

According to Muhammad, the company that wants to fund the project is on ground, but the go ahead will be from the Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Minister of Finance for the funds to be released after their endorsement.

However, he said when the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, is signed with the company then the name of the company will be made known to Nigerians.

He said: “We are starting from six geopolitical zones, then we will cascade the minerals buying centres to state levels all over the country whereby all artisanal miners can sell their products, who will buy, beneficiate, and bring it to international standards, and sell it outside the country.

“These centres will limit the leakages through the porous borders, and that means we will have data and the royalty payments to Government will be achieved both by Federal, State and Local Governments while the issue of compensation and communities will be taken care of.

“And the origin of source of products will be established and completed any local government or state that produces is the.

“The 13 per cent derivation will now go according to what States contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and a lot of opportunities are coming because we want to streamline the mining industry and not everybody is doing what they like and they pack our naturally gifted wealth free.”

On when the minerals buying centres will commence operation he (Muhammad) said it depends on when the Ministers of Mining and Steel Development, and Finance give their consent respectively as the basis for giving out of the funds.

On the funds, he was not specific but said would be dependent on their funds available and equipment they want to install at the centres, but on general principles the approval has been given and the association is assure about that.

However, on the locations of the minerals buying centres, the miners’ boss said there will be a lot of factors to be considered before a particular place in each geopolitical zone.

“There must be a pilot between now and 12 months to see how the operations go before we will cascade it to other zones and States”, he said.

Speaking on the just concluded 2022 Nigeria Mining Week, he said ascertained from participants the organisation, participation and buy-in was better than previous years, and also his association learned a lot from the event.

According to him, the aftermath of the 2022 Mining Week will galvanize the mining sector, and a lot of prospecting investors are already indicating interest for the Nigerian mining sector.

Meanwhile, he made it known that the association is ready for MoU with mining equipment producing companies who are not demanding for collateral, but endorsement from the Ministers of Mining and Steel Development, and Finance.

Speaking about Climate Change impacts, he said they as miners are also facing the brunt, but the good news is that the minerals needed for zero emissions is found in Nigeria.

“The solid minerals that would be used as non-carbone and zero emissions we have it in Nigeria. So we have to be carried along in the issues about Climate Change.

“Our miners were terribly affected by the devastating flood and that has negatively impacted our operations in the affected States.

“The flood affected mining equipment and the mines”, he said.

On government’s intervention for affected Nigerians whom mostly the focus is on farmers, he said he cannot really tell about consideration of flood affected miners to be beneficiaries of the interventions from the government.

However, he said the association is making moves for its members, but they want to gather enough information and evidence concerning the plight of miners before meeting with the Minister of Miners and Steel Development including the Vice President.

