By Adesina Wahab

MISS Otong Paul of the Federal Government Girls College in Akwa Ibom State has emerged the winner of this year’s UBA PLC National Essay Competition. She was declared the winner on Monday at the grand finale of the event in Lagos. Miss Princess Solabomi came second and Miss Sharon Nwajiaku was adjudged the third place winner from among the 12 finalists. For her effort, Miss Paul won N5 million worth of scholarship for her education in any African university. Solabomi won N3 million worth of scholarship and Nwajiaku N2.5 million worth of scholarship. All the 12 finalists also went home with a laptop each and other prizes

Speaking on the occasion, the Group Managing Director of UBA PLC, Oliver Alawuba, said it was part of the efforts of the bank to support education and encourage the youth in their preparations for the future, adding that the bank had also started a similar competition in Sierra Leone, one of the 20 African nations it operates. “To be part of the future, we must empower the youth and we can do so by giving them sound education. We have various programmes and products in that direction and one of which is this competition. The future of the African continent lies with the youth and we must work to make Africa the continent of the future. The 12 finalists here are winners no matter who emerges the grand prize winner. The topic of the essay, which was about the lecturers’ recent strike and how to put an end to it, is very apt. We are hoping to place what our children have written as their views before the appropriate authorities,” he stated.

The Chairman of the UBA Foundation, Kennedy Uzoka, noted that students need the chance to express themselves and the bank is encouraging that by the competition. The Chief Executive Officer of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, said over 5,000 entries were received from across the country. According to her, the figure was lower than that of last year because the organisers only entertained online submission of entries.

