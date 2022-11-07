By Efosa Taiwo

Internet sensation Ikorodu Bois has disclosed Femi Otedola has been paying their school fees since 2019.

The young skit makers made this known in an Instagram post while celebrating the billionaire businessman on his 60th birthday.

They noted that ever since DJ Cuppy took them to meet her dad and he promised to take up their tuition fees, he has not defaulted.

The youngsters thanked him for his kind gesture; promising to always make him proud.

They wrote: “Ever since the day (2019) @cuppymusic took us to meet you, you promised to sort our tuition fee, throughout our secondary education and till date you haven’t gone back on your promise!

“We appreciate you and promise to always make you proud! May God keep granting all your heart desires! We love you sir.”

RELATED NEWS