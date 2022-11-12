Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has left his daughter, Florence who is popularly known as DJ Cuppy shocked after he gifted her a country house worth £5,000,000(N2.6bn).

The popular disc jockey turned 30 on Friday. She revealed the gift she got from her dad as she shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with the business mogul.

In their chat, Cuppy accused her father of forgetting her 30th birthday to which he replied that such could never happen.

He further told her that he had instructed a certain person (Andy) at Barclay Bank to buy her a country house worth £5,000,000. Moreso, Otedola further said he could not think of a befitting present for the DJ as she has always made him proud.

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy took to her verified Twitter account to reveal that a guy she is not interested in buying her an expensive gift on her birthday. She tweeted, “So this guy bought me a Rolex for my birthday …and I STILL don’t have time for him.”

