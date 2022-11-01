Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has mourned the death of David Adeleke’s (Davido) son death, Ifeanyi.

Similarly, the Osun state chapter of the PDP also suspended political activities in the state to commiserate with the Adeleke family.

Davido, who is the cousin to Osun Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, reportedly lost his son after he was drowned in a pool in Lagos State.

A statement by Osun Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele, expressed sadness over the incident and prayed with the family for God to console them.

He stated, “Following the death of Ifeanyi, all party activities are hereby suspended to commiseration with the family of Adeleke.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi. We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador. We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the added.

