By Shina Abubakar

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state has accused Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of attempting to use the judiciary to frustrate the November 27 hand over date.

The party also accused former Chairman, Soji Adagunodo of using a belated court case to help the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to truncate the hand-over of government to the PDP.

In a statement, weekend, the Osun PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Akidele Adekunle threatened to report the presiding judge in the matter if he allowed himself to be used to compromise the process.

Adekunle asked the former chairman to withdraw the matter before the court and stop hiding under the guise that his name was not cleared by the National Working Committee of the party.

“To avoid becoming part of the plot to scuttle the will of Osun people and to prove that he is indeed not available for the APC reactionary agenda, Adagunodo should urgently kick-start the process of case withdrawal,” the statement said.

“The failure to close the case will confirm allegations and alleged grand coalition among the APC, Adagunodo and a section of the judiciary to throw Osun into a constitutional crisis,” it said.

The PDP has set machinery in motion to petition the NJC over the conduct of the presiding judge as his conduct at the last sitting echoed the boast on social media by Mr Oyetola’s supporters that November 27th, 2022 will not hold.

“We are compiling all the observed unprofessional activities on this particular matter and we will duly approach the NJC. We want to strongly advice the state judicial leadership to be sensitive to the conduct of some of its officials. The judiciary should not allow itself to be used against the will of Osun people”, the statement concluded.

Leave Oyetola out of your internal problems, PDP told

Reacting, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Political Matters, Sunday Akere, expressed surprise over the fictitious allegation against the governor, urging the PDP to look inward and resolve its internal crisis.

“It is quite unfortunate that PDP leaders are always afraid of their own shadow. What has Governor Oyetola or the APC got to do with matters that affect PDP? Instead they should face their internal problem and stop bringing APC into it. The governor is not interested in their issues. We believe in the rule of law and we believe that justice will prevail for us,” he added.

