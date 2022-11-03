By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Inter Party Advisory Council in Osun State, have sympathized with the Nigeria music star, David Adedeji, known as Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

In a message personally signed by the Chairman of the council, Mr Wale Adebayo, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, described the loss of the little boy as difficult to endure.

“Our heart and love go to David and and the entire Adeleke family, using the Patriarch, Dr Deji Adeleke as a point of contact.

“We pray that God give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and comfort them at this trying time”, Adebayo said.

Adebayo added that ” Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adeleke’s Dynasty over the tragic loss as well, the council noted.

RELATED NEWS