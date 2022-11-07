Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Outgoing governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola has vowed to reclaim his mandate, saying he has no fears about proceedings at the Osun state Governorship Election Tribunal.

Oyetola, a member of the defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC stated this on Monday in Abuja after a brief visit to party officials at the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

Asked about his case at the tribunal, Oyetola said; “I don’t have any fear. I have faith in almighty God. I will reclaim my mandate”.

Oyetola is up against the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP at the tribunal.

On chances of the APC in Osun state in the forthcoming general election, Oyetola promised to deliver nothing less than one million votes for the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We have started the campaigns. Sometime last week, we had a solidarity work throughout the state, we covered 11 km. The turnout was so massive. Osun has always been a state for the progressives. So, there is nothing to worry about. I can assure you, we will deliver nothing less than 1 million votes for Asiwaju”, he declared.

