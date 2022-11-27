The wife of Osun State governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, has commended women of the State for coming out en mass to grace the inauguration of her husband, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, as the Executive Governor of the State.

Adekele, a former Senator, was inaugurated as the 6th Executive Governor of Osun State on Sunday morning in Osogbo, in a well-attended event made up of dignitaries of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders, supporters, and guests from all walks of life, with great support from the women.

Mrs. Adekele, in a statement signed by her media aide, Ms. Nwaru Caroline Oluchi, on Sunday, described the large turnout of women during the event, as a mark of love and honour for her husband.

She also said, Osun women contributed greatly to her husband’s electoral success, “during the campaigns, the election and after the election, which led to the total defeat of APC and other parties’ candidates”.

“The first lady assured Osun women that the new government under her husband would take them along in the new government”, the statement reads in part.

She described women as “the pillar of the society”, promising that, the new administration would initiate policies that will benefit women across the state.

Mrs. Adekele assured the women of the state that her husband would be just and serve with fear of God in carrying out his responsibility.

Highlights of the inauguration ceremony on Sunday, were the reversal of the name of the State, from the ‘State of Osun’, to ‘Osun State’; the reversal of its appellation, from ‘The State of the Virtues’, to ‘The State of the Living Spring’; immediate freezing of all government accounts; establishment of a panel to recover all assets; and establishment of a panel to review all appointments since July 17th.

While pledging total support to her husband as he settles down to administer Osun State, Mrs. Adekele also pledged her commitment to ensuring the administration delivers on its promises on education, youth and women empowerment, and improvement of Osun State’s health sector, amongst others.

