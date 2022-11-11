•No plan to dethrone Ataoja —Oyetola

By Shina Abubakar

TRADITIONAL chiefs in Osogbo and residents, yesterday, thronged streets of the Osun State capital protesting alleged attempt by the state government to depose Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

The chiefs, community heads, village heads, heads of different markets, youths and women gathered at Jimoh Buraimoh’s house at Odi-Olowo area and drove to Government Secretariat, Abere, before returning to the Ataoja’s palace

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Don’t cause confusion and violence in Osogbo”, “Ataoja has done nothing wrong”, “We won’t allow our heritage to be destroyed”, and Oba Jimoh is our choice, don’t dethrone him”, among others.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Chairman of heads of communities, who is also head of Gbodofon community, Jimoh Buraimoh urged the state government not to cause confusion and chaos in Osogbob with the purported move to dethrone the monarch.

“It is to be noted that we cannot accept this unlawful attempt which will portray Osun State Government as highly insensitive and blind to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Osun State. The institution of Ataoja of Osogboland is the custodian of our traditional heritage. Attempt to illegally remove the occupant of the exalted office is an affront on our traditional inheritance which shall be resisted legally.

“The people of Osogbo will not allow this to happen and they are ready to resist this insult and blatant conspiracy to cause disunity, chaos, violence and disharmony among the good people of Osogbo and Osun State generally. The good people of Osogbo are peace loving and they cannot allow anything that is capable of destroying the existing peace being enjoyed in Osogbo and its environment.”

Speaking on behalf of the kingmakers, the head, Gabriel Oparanti, said they will resist any attempt to dethrone the monarch, saying there is no court judgement to warrant such action.

No plan to dethrone Ataoja — Oyetola

Meanwhile, the state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, said those spreading the news are trying to set the community against the governor, as there is no plan to dethrone Ataoja of Osogbo.

“Ordinarily, the Ataoja is directly under the supervision of the Osogbo Local Government. Therefore, the governor has no business per se with his office. Besides, the governor has no issues with Ataoja.

“To this end, I appeal to leaders of thought and clerics in Osogbo to endeavour to find out the truth, know the truth and act based on the truth.

“I also urge the people to disregard the content of this fallacious letter as it does not fit the gentleman’s personality of a governor Osun people and the nation know too well,” Omipidan said.

