Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the 2023 budget estimate of N138 billion.

The budget estimate, tagged; “Budget of Consolidation” by the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola was presented through a letter dated September 29 to the Assembly totalling N136,265,988,140 billion.

A statement issued by the spokesperson to the Speaker, Kunle Alabi, the lawmakers had swung into action on the 2023 budget estimate due to its public importance so as to meet with budget circle of a particular fiscal year.

“The Budget estimate however was jerked up with 2 billion Naira to accommodate the take off of the newly established University of Ilesa thus making the total of #138,265,988,140.

“The passed budget has Personnel Expenditure at #45,450,655,060, Recurrent Expenditure, #53,755,885,370 while the total recurrent total stand at #99,206,540,430, Capital Expenditure, #39,059,447,710 making the total budget size, #138,265,988,140”.

The Speaker, RT. Hon. Timothy Owoeye at the Wednesday plenary commended the Governor of the state for making the January-December budget cycle a reality and putting Osun in an enviable state in the country as regards state budgeting.

“I sincerely thanked my colleagues for their desire to take the State forward. As far as this state is concerned, we are good to go in the year 2023.

“The January-December budget cycle is rightly put in place in the state of Osun, our state is the first do so in the country, I congratulate my colleagues for being dutiful and upright, anytime from now the Governor can put his signature, thus assenting to the 2023 budget”, he added.

RELATED NEWS