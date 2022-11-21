Famodun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State government, on Monday, announced the appointment of Prince Adegboyega Famodun as the new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, after Monday’s State Executive Council meeting, Prince Famodun was unanimously selected as the sole candidate of the Owa Oke-Ode Ruling House in a meeting held on November 11, 2022.

Recall that the stool of Owa of Igbajo became vacant following the death of Oba Olufemi Fasade on December 23, 2020.

“Until his appointment as the Owa-elect, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, a consummate politician, was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state.

“His appointment takes immediate effect”, it reads.

Famodun attended a state function today (Monday) in the state capital before his appointment later in the day.

