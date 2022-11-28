Teslim Igbalaye (second right) taking oath of office and allegiance Photo: Shina Abubakar

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has sworn in Mr. Teslim Igbalaye and Mr. Kasim Akinleye, respectively as the new Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of staff of the state.

Adeleke, who administered the swearing-in of the duo on Monday, described their appointment as a reward for loyalty and readiness to serve the people.

The governor assured that his government would continue to reward loyalty and commitment to duty.

Adeleke was escorted by party chieftains and supporters from Imole House, Ogo-Oluwa area to the secretariat amid traffic gridlock on the popular Osogbo-Gbongan road.

In his acceptance speech, the new secretary to the state government, Igbalaye pledged to use his office for the actualisation of the five cardinal programmes as promised by governnor Adeleke during his electioneering campaign.

“I called on those that will still be appointed by the Governor to be prepared to work as a team towards moving Osun state forward”, he said.

