By Adesina Wahab

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will deliver the keynote address, and the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, will be the Chief Host, as the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, holds an international conference and exhibition in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The theme of the event is “Revamping Africa’s Education for Sustainable Development: Private Education Perspective”.

Disclosing this in a press briefing via Zoom, the National President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, said the need for sound and quality education for the youths of Africa has become topmost priority given the trend of things globally.

” We know how important education is to any society. No society can grow beyond its level of education and we, as core stakeholders in the sector, are not folding our arms. We want to help in taking education to higher level and it is the main reason for this conference and exhibition where people will rub minds and chart the way forward

“The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, is the umbrella association for proprietors of private schools in Nigeria. With NAPPS membership of over 50,000 across the six geo-political zones of the country covering the 774 local governments, NAPPS aims at promoting the welfare and interaction of proprietors, teachers and students of private schools and the advancement of quality educational services in Nigeria by engaging and forming relevant partnerships with individuals, corporate organizations, government agencies/ ministries for the support and educational growth of Nigerian learners.

“NAPPS International Conference and Exhibition will feature various programmes of interest such as a Master Class programme for school owners, teachers and professionals in the education sector, public lectures from erudite speakers, exhibition of products and services from local to multinational companies, award ceremonies for distinguished members of the society and the association, policy decisions to impact education positively etc

“Distinguished and eminent personalities from the political space, academics, and consulting, have been contacted to grace the event as it promises to be refreshing and rewarding.

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will deliver the keynote address, while the Governor of Oyo state, Engr Seyi Makinde is the Special Guest of Honour / Host Governor, with several political figures billed to attend the event.”

Otubela said the event would also provide a window of business opportunities from over 50,000 member schools to partake in the exhibition and build an outstanding business partnership with the association through its structured referral system.

He added that special recognition awards would be given some organisations.

On ensuring the safety of participants and guests, he said the association is partnering security agencies to ensure secured environment during the hosting of the event.

He appreciated the Board of Trustees of the association, the National Executive Council and members for their support in moving it forward and hosting the event.

