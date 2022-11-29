Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yomi Osinbajo will declare the 21st National Sports festival open today in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Before the opening ceremony this evening, the Games, tagged Delta 2022, will produce its first medal in the cycling event.

According to the programme by the Local Organising Committee LOC; other events will be held tomorrow.

At the last edition of the National Sports Festival held in Benin City, Team Delta shocked the host by winning the gold medal in the first cycling event, a defeat Edo State may be looking forward to average this time.

The chairman of Edo Sports Commission, former African long jump champion, Yusuf Alli declared shortly before his athletes departed Benin City for Asaba that they would compete for every medal at Delta 2022.

An official of the LOC revealed that the opening ceremony at Stephen Keshi stadium will witness a mixture of entertainment and cultural display.

One of the artists listed to thrill the athletes, coaches, and spectators at the Stephen Keshi stadium today is Harry Song.

As of yesterday evening, athletes and officials from all the States, including the FCT had arrived in Asaba waiting for today’s opening ceremony.

In the next 12 days, the attention of sports-loving Nigerians will focus on Delta 2022 National Sports Festival.

At the flag hoisting ceremony yesterday at Stephen Keshi Stadium, the chairman of the LOC, Chief Patrick Ukah tasked the athletes to avoid the use of drugs throughout the duration of the Games.

The quality of facilities provided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the Games was the major talking point for athletes and officials yesterday at the stadium.

One major area that caught the attention of the athletes and their officials was the new tartan track installed at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Delta 2022 National Sports festival, which will end on December 10, will see a total of 11, 000 athletes in attendance.

RELATED NEWS