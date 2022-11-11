Gov Rotimi Akeredolu and wife Betty during the commendation service for the late Evangelist Grace Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The remains of the Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu (JP), mother of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, will be committed to mother-earth in Owo, the Governor’s home town on Saturday.

The late Grace Akeredolu died in her sleep on September 15, 2022 at her Kopindogba residence in Ibadan.

Dignitaries across all walks of life are expected to storm the ancient town of Owo today to join Governor Akeredolu in the celebration of life of his late mother.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governors, Ministers, members of the National Assembly and leaders of the APC and friends of the Governor across political parties as well as members of the inner and outer Bar are all expected to grace the ceremony.

The week long burial event commenced in Owo on Wednesday with the Ajabue Traditional procession round the ancient town.

Governor Akeredolu immediate younger brother, Professor Wole Akeredolu and his sibling, Femi Akeredolu led the people of Owo at the Ajabue procession.

The burial arrangements continued on Thursday with the Service of Songs which was held simultaneously at both Jacob and Grace Chapel of the All Saints’ Church, Ido- Ibadan and St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan.

Yesterday, a commendation service was held for the late Grace Akeredolu at Diocese of Ibadan (Anglican Communion), St Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was followed by another Service of Song at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo. The Christian Wake was held at the Jacob and Grace family residence in Oke-Ogun, Owo.

RELATED NEWS