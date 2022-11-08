The senior director of Crystal Edge Professional Services, international speaker, and branding expert, Omobabinrin Adeola Osideko, has celebrated some Nigerians who are making their marks in their various industries with The Iconic Brand Awards (TIBA).

Osideko, who is also a personal development coach and a social media influencer, on Saturday, in Lagos, noted that the TIBA Awards is an annual event of Crystal Edge Professional Services.

She also noted that this was the 4th edition of the event and that 60 Nigerians − from all walks of life − and brands were presented with the awards.

In her remarks, she stated that, apart from the Lagos version of the awards, there will also be a London version on the 11th of this month, where 12 Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK) will be presented with the awards.

She stated that the inspiration behind TIBA was to put a smile on people’s faces. She added that there are many people doing wonderful and amazing things, but because they are not popular, nobody sees or acknowledges them and most of them are already on the edge of giving up.

Despite the fact that she is not based in Nigeria − she is based in Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire with her family, where she works as a finance professional in an international organisation − she is still determined to impact many Nigerians.

Osideko, who described herself as a strong-willed woman that is passionate about what she does, said that nobody loves to be ignored, and that everybody loves recognition.

“When peoples get recognition for the little or big things they are doing, it inspires them, it makes them joyful,” she said. “So, when they are joyful, I’m also joyful.”

She encouraged Nigerians to be steadfast in their careers and that no matter what they are doing, even if no one is noticing them, they should keep doing it. She added that soon the spotlight would beam on them, and the world would see and appreciate what they are doing.

“I have met a lot of amazing people online; but trust me, I have met super amazing people offline. There is nothing compared to physical human connections,” she said. “Putting these awards together, to celebrate them, is a motivation, an inspiration for them to keep doing what they are doing, regardless of the challenges.”

The different categories of the TIBA Awards that were presented to the 60 Nigerian individuals and brands were: Development Impact Award, Edu-Influencer of the Year, Exceptional Millennial of the Year, Impactful Community Leader Award, Impactful NGO of the year, Indigenous Brand of the Year, Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year, Phenomenal Personality in Diaspora.

Others were Role Model/Mentor of the Year Award, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Promising Small/Medium Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Outstanding Business Brand of the Year, Positive Impact Leadership Award, Ambitious Professional of the Year.

Also, others included: Outstanding CEO of the Year, Phenomenal Personality of the Year, Award of Appreciation, Innovative company of the year, Distinct Positive Values Award, Outstanding Young Personality of the Year, Leadership Award of the Year, Outstanding CEO of the year, and Fast-rising business of the year.

On the other hand, for the London TIBA Awards, 12 individuals would be recognised under the award categories of: Lifetime Achievement Award, Development Impact Award, Rising CEO of the Year, Award of Appreciation, Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year, Phenomenal Personality in Diaspora, Impactful Community Leader Award.

Fauziyah Adegeye, a celebrity teacher, who went viral recently and just won the best teacher award in the Lagos awards, was one of the special guests of honour at the event.

Adegeye could not help but express her joy and gratitude when her husband was presented the Development Impact Award. This nomination was birthed as a result of the story of how her husband trained her in school and made her the celebrity teacher she is today.

“I have received many awards since I came to limelight, but I must confess that this is the award I’m most pleased with,” Adegeye said.

Some of the notable guests at the event were Yemi Faseun, Morenike Ogunnowo, Dr Laide Okubena, Chinedu Junior, Aderonke Salami, Mr Dipo Shonubi, Olubunmi Fabanwo, Dr MKO Balogun among others.

The event was also marked with networking, souvenir, speech presentation, red carpet, interviews with media partners, among others.

