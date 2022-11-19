The rising stock of Osborn Nweze Umahi has become an online trending topic since he was spotted hobnobbing with political bigwigs, following his father’s politicking during the APC presidential primary earlier in the year.

Although a renowned businessman, being seen frequently in the company of his father with some of the country’s high-profile politicians has fuelled the speculation that his father might be grooming him for a political future.

While his bio on Instagram designates him as an engineer, investor, philanthropist and as CEO of Osborn Hotels, Managing Directo of Brass Oil and Construction and Director of Finance at Forte GCC Solutions, the biggest buzz about him these days were about his political ambition, with various assumptions that are fuelled by his closeness to politicians, easily deducted from his photo with many political bigwigs posted on his Instagram page.

The latest such photograph was the one he took with the All progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ex-APC national chairman and two-term Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole. It was posted on November 17, 2022. One of his Instagram posts of October 21 was with Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. On the same day, he also posted his picture with Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike. There was also a picture of him with former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwanso, Ikpeazu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

While many believed there is no latent meaning to the pictures, there is strong speculation that the pictures are a good omen.

The young man recently added philanthropy to his preoccupation and has been making an impact in caring for the needy, especially women and children.

The 23-year-old alumnus of Surrey University, United Kingdom is a trained engineer like his father.

RELATED NEWS